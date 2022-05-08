Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.