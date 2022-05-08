Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.94 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

