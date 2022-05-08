Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.21 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

