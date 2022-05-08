Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.909 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

