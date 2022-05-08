Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

