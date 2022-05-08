Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 2,044 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average of $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

