Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,011 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $197.86 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.65.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.
A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
