Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,011 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $197.86 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.65.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

