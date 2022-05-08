Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,101 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,903,000 after acquiring an additional 133,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $34.43 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

