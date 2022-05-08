Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELAN stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after buying an additional 548,577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

