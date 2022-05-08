Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) & Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Financial Comparison

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Nanobiotix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nanobiotix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 924.73%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Nanobiotix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($2.32) -1.22 Nanobiotix $3.13 million 64.60 -$55.61 million N/A N/A

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nanobiotix.

Volatility and Risk

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -19.80% -19.07% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals beats Nanobiotix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

