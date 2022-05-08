Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.90. 2,931,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $191.75 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

