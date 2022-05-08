Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.40. 1,172,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,510. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

