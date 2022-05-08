Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day moving average is $223.32. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

