Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 109,602 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

XME traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,957,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

