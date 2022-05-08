Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 92,143 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $6,705,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 377,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. 25,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

