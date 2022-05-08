Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $8.66 on Friday, hitting $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

