Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.41. 280,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.97.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

