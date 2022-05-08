Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $192.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.44 and a beta of 1.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $95.22 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

