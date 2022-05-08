Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 413,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.29% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 130,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. 1,879,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

