Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.