Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,910. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.