Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 15,298 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

