Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $351,922,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. 4,743,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.