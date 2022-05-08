Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 102.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.68 and its 200-day moving average is $222.00. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.