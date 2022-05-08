Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Westlake alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

WLK traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,368. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.