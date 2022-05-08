Empowered Funds LLC Sells 507 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.18. 501,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

