Empowered Funds LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.78.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

COIN traded down $10.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. 9,016,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.63. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.