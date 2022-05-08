Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 271,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.