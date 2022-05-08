Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EDV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$707.11.

Shares of EDV opened at C$32.68 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$25.56 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

