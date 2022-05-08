Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENRFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $6.11 on Friday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

