EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $20.74 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

