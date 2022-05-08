EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ENLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.