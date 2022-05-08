Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 312,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 227,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,919,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.