EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $8.80 on Friday, hitting $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,042,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $132.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

