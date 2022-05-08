EOS (EOS) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00005731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $376.91 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,054,146,819 coins and its circulating supply is 988,923,114 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

