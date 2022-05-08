eosDAC (EOSDAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,611.00

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $459,750.06 and $13,611.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- U Network (UUU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
eosDAC Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling eosDAC
