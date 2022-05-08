EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

EPAM stock opened at $347.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.75. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,773,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,428,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

