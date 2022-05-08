Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Issues Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,971. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 90,045 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

