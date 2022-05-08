Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $206.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling pandemic-induced restrictions in the Asia/Pacific region. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, organic sales fell in mid-single-digits across Mainland China, as a sharp decline in brick-and-mortar sales offset online growth. Although management believes that the ongoing restrictions in China are temporary, it expects these headwinds to have a greater impact on fiscal fourth-quarter results relative to the third quarter. The company revised its fiscal 2022 outlook downward as impressive year-to-date performance is likely to be countered with added headwinds affecting the fiscal fourth-quarter view. That being said, The Estee Lauder Companies has been benefiting from the growing Skin Care business for a while now.”

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

NYSE:EL opened at $240.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $227.49 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.