Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.95.

Shares of EL opened at $240.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $227.49 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

