Etho Protocol (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0187

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Etho Protocol has a total market cap of $107,951.25 and $142,212.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etho Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Etho Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etho Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.39 or 0.07405196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00078165 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Etho Protocol

Etho Protocol (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 83,382,689 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Etho Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etho Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etho Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etho Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etho Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.