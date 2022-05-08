Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will announce $87.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.34 million and the lowest is $78.50 million. Euronav reported sales of $92.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $834.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.54 million to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.5% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 452,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,758,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,709. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

