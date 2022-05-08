Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE EVBN opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

