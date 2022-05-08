EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.94

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.26. EVN shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EVN’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

