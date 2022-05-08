EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

EVOP stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 740.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

