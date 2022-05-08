Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €22.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($24.00) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($36.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.34 ($34.05).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €25.10 ($26.42) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($34.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.18.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

