Exane BNP Paribas Lowers EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded EDP Renováveis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

