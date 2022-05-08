Exosis (EXO) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

Exosis (EXO) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Exosis has a market cap of $3,259.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,311.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.42 or 0.07418672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00277327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.05 or 0.00769566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.22 or 0.00638915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00078694 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

