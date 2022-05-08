Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 321.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 185,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

NYSE XOM opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

