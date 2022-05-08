Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (Get Rating)
